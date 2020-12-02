Bill Belichick Addresses Patriots' Slow Starts: 'Thanks For Pointing That Out'Bill Belichick sat down for his video conference with Patriots reporters on Wednesday with a whole lot to say about the Los Angeles Chargers ... and a bit of sarcasm in his back pocket.

Josh McDaniels 'Absolutely' Confident In Cam Newton, Despite Inconsistent Results"Passing the football well has never been one man's job, and it will never be that way."

Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In Corey KluberThe Red Sox need some starting pitching, and are showing interest in two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber.

Report: Celtics Set To Host Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets On Christmas DayGet ready to enjoy some eggnog and Celtics basketball on Christmas Day.

Gordon Hayward Opens Up About Leaving Celtics, Shares Excitement Over Joining HornetsThe Celtics gave their side of the Gordon Hayward divorce on Tuesday morning. Hayward gave his take on Tuesday afternoon. They both sounded a lot alike.