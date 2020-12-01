CANTON (CBS) – Canton Police helped New York City Police track down a man wanted for robbing the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum in Times Square.
Anthony DiLollo allegedly stole $200,000 from Ripley’s, according to Canton Police Chief Ken Berkowitz.
The NYPD tracked DiLollo to Canton. They called Canton Police who were able to find him and arrest him Monday night.
DiLollo will be in Stoughton District Court Tuesday for a rendition hearing on a grand larceny charge.
Nice job last night by @CantonMAPolice officers who arrested a man wanted by @NYPDnews for grand larceny from @Ripleys. Believe it (or not) crime doesn’t pay! @NYPDShea
— Chief Ken Berkowitz (@ChiefBerkowitz) December 1, 2020
“Believe it (or not) crime doesn’t pay!,” Chief Berkowitz tweeted.
The chief also got a thank you from New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, who replied “Thanks for the assist, @CantonMAPolice.”