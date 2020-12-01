PAWTUCKET, R.I. (CBS) — Here’s your chance to own some local baseball history. The Pawtucket Red Sox are holding a virtual yard sale before the team moves to Worcester.
The minor league affiliate is calling it a “ballyard sale.” They are selling hundreds of player jerseys, signed photos and used equipment. There are also plenty of bobbleheads of David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Keith Foulke, Jackie Bradley Jr, Xander Bogaerts and more up for grabs.
“We are taking some memorabilia items with us to Worcester to proudly display to new generations of fans, ” team Vice-Chairman Mike Tamburro said. “But fortunately for PawSox fans, we still have an abundance of items that can allow fans to keep a piece of PawSox history in their homes.”
The @PawSox will be having a very cool event next week – See below: @wbz #wbz pic.twitter.com/ujip45g3Tp
— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) November 30, 2020
Some of the items will be auctioned online to benefit the PawSox Foundation. The virtual sale starts Saturday at 10 a.m. on the team’s social media channels.