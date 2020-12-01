SUTTON (CBS) — Christmas came early at Davagian Tree Farm in Sutton. Greg Davagian has been selling fresh-cut Christmas trees for 25 years and he said he’s never seen his inventory dwindle so quickly.

“We have not had a season like this in all the years we’ve been selling,” said Greg Davagian.

Hundreds of trees were cut down in a matter of hours over Thanksgiving weekend. Now they only have about two dozen pre-cut trees available, as of Tuesday.

Amy Davagian is busy fulfilling orders for all their custom-made wreaths and greenery. She said their seven-acre tree farm will soon be closed because they are completely sold out of fresh-cut trees.

“We make all of our greenery special made, and special order so we’ll probably see those order trickling in in the next couple weeks but in terms of trees, we are pretty much out,” Amy said.

The family-owned tree farm said they have had a lot of new unexpected customers pay a visit.

“People just seem to be extremely happy to get out this year. Tired of being cooped up,” said Greg. “Now we’re worried about regular customers who may not come until the first week of December and they’re going to be disappointed to find all of the trees are picked over.”

The Davagians said they are not alone. A lot of tree farms are experiencing the COVID-19 high demand for Christmas trees.

“We had a zoom meeting last night with members from all over the state and they all experienced the same thing. We haven’t had business like this, some people have doubled in one weekend,” Greg said.

It’s been great for business but also stressful. “We certainly happy to see people are spending a good amount of time on making their houses feel special for the holidays,” Amy said.