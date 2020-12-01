BOSTON (CBS) — Kemba Walker’s knee was the big topic for much of the Celtics’ run in the NBA bubble in Orlando over the summer. It’s now going to be a topic to start the 2020-21 season.

After consulting with multiple specialists, Walker received a stem cell injection in his left knee in early October, the team announced on Tuesday. Doctors took stem cells out of Walker’s hip and put them in his knee.

After the procedure, the 30-year-old point guard was put on a 12-week strengthening program and is expected to return to on-court activities in early December. The Celtics will not update Walker’s game availability until the first week of January, with the NBA season slated to tip off on Dec. 22.

Celtics president of basketball ops. Danny Ainge said Tuesday that he is not very concerned about Walker, and the team is being extra cautious with their starting point guard.

“We are just being very cautious with Kemba. We didn’t have a long enough offseason. He saw a few different doctors just to research what was going on with his knee and why he didn’t feel as good as he hoped. They all said surgery wasn’t needed, to strengthen everything and he would be fine,” Ainge told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich. “We don’t want to rush it.”

So Walker will be missing some time to start the new season. Walker played in 56 games in his first season with the Celtics, but was on a minutes restriction with knee soreness when bubble play began in Orlando. He struggled during Boston’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals, especially during the East Semis against the Toronto Raptors, but averaged 19.7 points per game in the Eastern Finals against the Miami Heat.

Walker was one of the most durable players during his eight seasons in Charlotte, missing only 32 games over that span. But he did have knee surgery in back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016 to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. That has Walker’s durability in question over the next three seasons in Boston.

Boston’s guard depth will be tested early this season, as the team also announced that guard Romeo Langford underwent successful surgery on September 22nd to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist. He’s still on pace for his four-to-five month recover, but will also miss the start of the season.

Marcus Smart or Jeff Teague are in line to start games at point guard to start the season, with Tremont Waters and Payton Pritchard also likely set to get some early season playing time.