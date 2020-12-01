Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – The Worcester man who built a torture dungeon inside his home and told friends that he wanted to eat children, is afraid of contracting COVID-19 in prison.
Geoffrey Portway is serving a 26-year sentence at a federal prison in Virginia. He filed a motion for compassionate release saying there are more than 40 cases of coronavirus in his prison, and he’s at high risk.
Portway wants to be sent back to his native England.
The government has not yet responded to the request.