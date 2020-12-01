BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox and Eduardo Rodriguez have avoided salary arbitration, reportedly agreeing to a one-year, $8.3 million deal on Tuesday.
The agreement was first reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today. It’s the same figure the two sides ended on in last year’s arbitration battle, which was won by the Red Sox.
Rodriguez did not pitch in 2020 after his bout with COVID-19 led to the pitcher being diagnosed with myocarditis. The lefty was not able to do anything physical until October, but is expected to be ready to go for the 2021 season.
That is good news for the Red Sox, as they’ll be leaning on Rodriguez as one of the team’s top starters in 2020. He’ll be Boston’s ace if he’s healthy heading into the new season.
Rodriguez, 27, went 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 2019, finishing sixth in Cy Young voting. He started a career-high 34 games and tossed 203.1 innings that season, striking out 213 batters.
For his five-year career, Rodriguez is 127-122 with a 4.03 ERA and 1.296 WHIP.