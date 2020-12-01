Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 2,845 new confirmed COVID cases and 30 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Tuesday. There were 59,832 total new tests.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 221,174 while the total number of deaths is 10,542.
There are an estimated 43,601 active cases in Massachusetts.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 4.61%.
There are 1,191 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday, an increase of 17 from Monday. There are 239 patients currently in intensive care.