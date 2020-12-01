BROCKTON (CBS) – Brockton’s fire chief said the fierce wind overnight made a house fire one of the toughest he’s ever fought in his 34-year career.
Firefighters were called to the home on Crescent Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday and found flames coming out of the back side of the house.
Everyone inside got out safely, but firefighters had a tough time because the wind allowed the fire to keep growing.
“This is one of the toughest fires I’ve ever fought in a two-and-a-half story home. It all relates back to that wind condition. We had a really hard time containing the fire and then extinguishing it,” Brockton Fire Chief Michael Williams told reporters early Tuesday.
“There was a period there where because of the wind we thought it may extend to the house next door so we put some water on that house to protect it and thank God it started blowing in a different direction.”
There’s no word yet on how the fire started.
“It’s very rare that a house of this size burns for that long without us being able to contain it,” the chief said.