Kemba Walker Sidelined For Start Of Celtics Season After Left Knee ProcedureKemba Walker's knee was the big topic for much of the Celtics' run in the NBA bubble in Orlando over the summer. It's now going to be a topic to start the 2020-21 season.

Red Sox, Eduardo Rodriguez Reportedly Avoid Arbitration With 1-Year, $8.3 Million DealThe Red Sox and Eduardo Rodriguez have avoided salary arbitration.

Julian Edelman Placed On COVID-19 List By PatriotsJulian Edelman's comeback path has gotten longer. The receiver has placed on the NFL's COVID-19/reserve list.

Cam Newton Admits He Was Preparing To Flop Prior To Controversial Hit By Isaiah SimmonsCam Newton's been around for a little while. And as a 10-year NFL veteran, he's capable of applying some veteran savvy in the middle of a high-speed NFL game.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 13: Cam Akers, Trey Burton Top Adds For Final Week Of Fantasy Regular SeasonThe final week of the fantasy football regular season is here, your last chance to make pickups that can put you over the top in your league.