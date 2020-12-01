Gordon Hayward Opens Up About Leaving Celtics, Shares Excitement Over Joining HornetsThe Celtics gave their side of the Gordon Hayward divorce on Tuesday morning. Hayward gave his take on Tuesday afternoon. They both sounded a lot alike.

Jayson Tatum Calls Signing Max Extension With Celtics 'A Dream Come True'Jayson Tatum isn't going to let the max contract that he just signed with the Boston Celtics change who he is. Tatum sees the opportunity ahead of him, and he's going to run with it.

Kemba Walker Sidelined For Start Of Celtics Season After Left Knee ProcedureKemba Walker's knee was the big topic for much of the Celtics' run in the NBA bubble in Orlando over the summer. It's now going to be a topic to start the 2020-21 season.

PawSox Holding Virtual 'Ballyard Sale' Before Move To WorcesterHere's your chance to own some local baseball history.

Ainge Shares His Thoughts On Hayward's Departure, Celtics' Plans For Trade ExceptionDanny Ainge has finally discussed Gordon Hayward's departure from Boston, and shed some light on his plans for the big trade exception that the Celtics receiver in the sign-and-trade with Charlotte.