CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Demand for substitute teachers is up as the pandemic puts pressure on educators and school districts.
Smaller class sizes and quarantine-related absences mean school administrators are often short-handed and relying more on the flexibility provided by subs, the Concord Monitor reported Sunday.
One district recently raised its pay for substitute teachers to $95 per day, up from $75 to $90 per day.
“Keeping our schools open depends on having adequate staff and we absolutely could not be open without our substitute teachers,” SAU 24 superintendent Jacqueline Coe told the newspaper.
More than 20,000 people in New Hampshire have tested positive for the virus, including nearly 500 new cases announced Sunday. Three new deaths were announced, bringing the total in the state to 526.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 273.86 new cases per day on Nov. 13 to 359.43 new cases per day on Nov. 27.
