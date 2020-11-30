Cam Newton Critical Of Himself After Win Over Cardinals: 'I Knew I Jeopardized The Team'Cam Newton explained why he apologized to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels after Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Patriots Gain Ground In Playoff Race But Remain Long Shot To Reach PostseasonThe Patriots won on Sunday. They desperately needed it. Here's where they stand in the AFC playoff race.

Celtics Complete Gordon Hayward Sign-And-Trade, Get Largest Trade Exception In NBA HistoryThe Celtics didn't lose Gordon Hayward for nothing after all.

Gustavo Bou's Two Goals Lead Revolution Past Orlando City, New England Heading To MLS Eastern FinalsGustavo Bou scored his second goal of the game in the 86th minute to help the New England Revolution beat 10-man Orlando City 3-1 on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Tom Brady Learning Grass Isn't Always Greener, As Bucs Drop To 7-5 With Loss To ChiefsWhen Tom Brady left his first and only NFL home for the greener grass of Tampa Bay, he probably wasn't dreaming of a 7-5 record and a loosening grip on a wild-card spot on the doorstep of December.