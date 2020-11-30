BOSTON (CBS) — Typically, when a quarterback completes just nine passes and posts a passer rating of 23.6 in a full game, he’s not going to come out with a win. Cam Newton bucked that trend by delivering a key third-down run en route to a game-winning field goal drive on Sunday vs. the Cardinals.

Newton’s final stat line as a passer was ugly: 9-for-18, 84 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs. And after Nick Folk’s 50-yard field goal sailed through the uprights, Newton was seen saying “I’m sorry” to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

A day later, in his weekly interview on The Greg Hill Show on WEEI, Newton explained why he said what he did to McDaniels.

“It’s just a culmination of everything,” Newton said, noting that he obviously didn’t know that he was on camera when he said that. “It was just a dialogue between me and Josh, man. Everybody was happy, as was I. And I just knew that I jeopardized the team in a way. Right? And nobody, especially not one of the leaders on the team, wants to have that happen.”

Newton continued: “You’re talking to a person who’s not oblivious to the way that I played yesterday is unacceptable. But at the same time, I’m not about to sit up here and be sorry, sorry, sorry, I apologize, I apologize, I apologize. I said what I had to say, and, you know, it’s time to move forward. And I’m not about to apologize for a great team win, and I think that’s what’s most important. I think at the end of the game, was I in my feelings? Absolutely. Just like any other competitor would be, knowing what was done and how it was done. But yet we won and that makes everything OK.”

Newton was also asked to expound upon his postgame comment that he’d always prefer an ugly win to a pretty loss.

“Let’s not be naive to the fact that we all know what took place yesterday. I think the last interception was kind of reckless on my part,” Newton admitted.

Newton now has 1,984 passing yards and just four touchdowns with nine interceptions through 10 games. The Patriots are 5-5 in games that he’s started.

“I’ll be the first person to say I didn’t play my best game yesterday. But let’s be totally clear: I don’t play this game for statistic benefits. I don’t play this game for any type of individual accolade. I play this game to win, right? And I’m not going to apologize for winning. I don’t care how we won,” Newton said. “And I would take a win in most cases this year rather than having the three and four-hundred yards passing.”

Host Greg Hill asked Newton if he had extended the lease on his Boston apartment beyond this year yet. Newton’s answer indicated he’s not quite comfortable in his 2020 performance to be thinking about a 2021 contract.

“Look, man, I think, where I’m at right now is I have to be better. There’s no mistake about it,” Newton said. “And I know all my focus has been and will be trying to find ways to put my team in the best situation that we will win those type of games and and not be jeopardized by the play of myself. So that’s my only focus here these last couple of days and will be here moving forward.”

And with the Patriots now at 5-6 with a remote chance at making the postseason, Newton dismissed the idea that games being “must-win” contests has anything to do with the Patriots’ current position in the standings.

“Just for the record, every game in Foxboro, Massachusetts, by way of Boston, Massachusetts, is a must-win,” Newton said. “I don’t know who gave anybody any type of inclination, but even a blind man can see, even an unconscious person can notice, that every game is a must-win. So let’s not let’s not play this role of ‘oh my God, it’s a must-win.’ Since Week 1, it’s been a must-win. And if you don’t believe that, just listen to the radio show, just listen to ESPN, just watch Twitter, just look at social media and the expectation is already set. So there needs no type of added incentives, motives, or any type of stress here moving forward, because we know what what we need to do as a team. And I believe we can conquer it one week at a time”.