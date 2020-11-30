BROCKTON (CBS) — For almost two decades, a Brockton police officer has led a small squad of volunteers in collecting Christmas toys for low-income kids. This year, Rosie Vazquez-Browne is at it again.
It’s called Project Guardian Angels. Vazquez-Browne says brightening a child’s holiday is as good as it gets.
“With COVID, these poor kids have been basically in lockdown and a lot of these kids are depressed. Christmas is right around the corner so why not make their day,” Vazquez-Browne said.
This weekend, volunteers were accepting donated, unwrapped toys at the Westgate Mall.
Project Guardian Angels is looking for toys for kids 12 and younger, but clothing and food donations are also welcome.
Volunteers will be back at Westgate Mall next weekend along with the Walmart in Abington. Donations can be dropped off any time in the lobby of the Brockton Police Headquarters.