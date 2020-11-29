BOSTON (CBS) – After a dry finish to the weekend on Sunday, a powerful storm system will move through New England on Monday, bringing strong wind and torrential rain to the area.

Monday will begin dry and cloudy, but by midday, rain will start falling as a surge of mild air pushes into Massachusetts. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will both be in the low 60s, though it’ll be hard to enjoy because of the rain. The peak of the heaviest rain will fall between 3 p.m.-9 p.m. on Monday.

Rainfall totals will be impressive — between 1″ and 2″+! The ground is still a little damp from multiple rain events from last week, so this excessive rain may cause some poor drainage flooding issues. Keep in mind that much of southern New England still has at least abnormally dry conditions (per the Drought Monitor), so the rain is welcomed, but buckets of rain at once are counterintuitive of eradicating the groundwater deficit.

Damaging wind is the biggest concern with this storm. While this isn’t a true nor’easter because of the track to our north and west, the strong wind will remind many of those powerful storms in the past. Wind will gust more than 50+ mph Monday late into Tuesday.

Power outages are certainly possible, especially for the southeast coast, the Cape, and Islands.

Coastal flooding shouldn’t be too much of an issue, as tides are still a couple weeks from astronomical high tides.

Behind the storminess, cool air will stick around for a few days.

Much calmer weather is expected from Wednesday through Friday until another storm system threatens for next weekend.