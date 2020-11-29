Tom Brady Learning Grass Isn't Always Greener, As Bucs Drop To 7-5 With Loss To ChiefsWhen Tom Brady left his first and only NFL home for the greener grass of Tampa Bay, he probably wasn't dreaming of a 7-5 record and a loosening grip on a wild-card spot on the doorstep of December.

NBA Says Kobe Bryant's Delayed Hall Induction Coming In May 2021Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will finally enter the Basketball Hall of Fame in May 2021.

DeAndre Hopkins Deletes Tweet Critical Of Controversial Call On Cam Newton HitWhen the officials awarded the Patriots 15 yards via penalty on what proved to be the game-winning drive against the Cardinals, the call naturally raised some eyebrows.

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Comeback Victory Over CardinalsSpecial teams delivered a couple of key plays, the defense made some critical stops, and the offense did just enough for the Patriots to pull off a 20-17 win over the Cardinals.

Cam Newton, Nick Folk Carry Patriots To Last-Second Victory Over CardinalsSomehow, some way, the Patriots managed to pull off an improbable 20-17 victory.