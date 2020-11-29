Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 2,501 new confirmed COVID cases and 46 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Sunday. There were 48,685 total new tests.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 217,163 while the total number of deaths is 10,487.
There are an estimated 43,706 active cases in Massachusetts.
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.80%.
There are 1,081 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday, an increase of 36 from Saturday. There are 238 patients currently in intensive care.