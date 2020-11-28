WALTHAM (CBS) – Waltham Police released two videos on Saturday of someone they would like to identify in connection to “random, unprovoked assaults” that have taken place around the city in recent weeks.
Police say at least 10 people in the city of Waltham have been assaulted at different locations since Nov. 10. The most recent one occurred around 8 p.m. on Friday night near Chestnut Street and Sterns Street, according to Waltham Police Detective Sgt. Steve McCarthy.
The possible suspect, captured in the newly-released videos, is wearing a dark coat, sneakers, and light blue pants.
UPDATE: Waltham Police released two videos of someone they’d like to ID in connection with the several random attacks in the city.
Last night’s victim was hit with a blunt object at Chestnut and Stearns streets. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/plYEeZs5Us
— Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) November 28, 2020
The attacks have occurred at various times between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. The victims have been alone and struck from behind without provocation.
Initially, the attacks were going on at the GardenCrest Apartment Complex in Waltham, but have since occurred in other areas.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waltham Police at 781-314-3600 or at their anonymous tip line, 781-314-3636.
