BOSTON (CBS) — The Pats are set to host the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid has all the news and notes.

–The Pats are 0-2 versus the NFC West this year. They’ve lost to Seattle and San Francisco.

—This is the 15th meeting between the Pats and the Cardinals. They have split the previous 14 games, with seven wins apiece.

–Under coach Bill Belchick, the Pats are 3-1 against the Cardinals. They most recently beat the Cardinals in Week 1 of the 2016 season.

—Arizona has the number one offense in the NFL. They average 414 yards per game.

–Since 2002, the Patriots are 29-8 against NFC teams at Gillette Stadium.

–Patriots kicker Nick Folk has successfully made 17 consecutive field goal attempts.

–Pats defensive back J.C. Jackson has eight takeaways on the 2020 season (six interceptions, two fumble recoveries).

–With one more rushing touchdown, Cam Newton will become just the 11th Patriot to rush for double digit TDs in a season.

–Cam Newton has the most rushing attempts in a single season by any Patriots quarterback (83).

–The Pats have 15 rushing touchdowns through 10 games this season.

–Since 2003, the Pats are 48-12 in the regular season following a loss.

–Since 2000, the Pats are 53-3 in the regular season when a Patriot rushes for over 100 yards.

–The Pats are 10-1 when Sony Michel scores a touchdown.

–Cam Newton has 67 rushing touchdowns. That’s the most in NFL history for a QB.