BOSTON (CBS) – A Bill Belichick coaching disciple got the axe this weekend in Detroit.

The Lions announced on Saturday that they have fired head coach Matt Patricia, who had previously spend 14 seasons with the New England Patriots as an assistant coach, serving the last six as the team’s defensive coordinator.

The team also fired general manager Bob Quinn, who had spent 16 years in the Patriots personnel department before joining Detroit.

The Detroit Lions announced today that Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia have been relieved of their duties. pic.twitter.com/Tz5Rc7y53Y — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 28, 2020

Despite being a part of three Super Bowl-winning coaching staffs with New England, Patricia posted a 13-29-1 (.314) record with the Lions after being hired as their head coach in 2018.

In what was ultimately Patricia’s last game, the Lions fell to the Houston Texans 41-25 at home on Thursday, dropping their record to 4-7.

The Texans loss came after Detroit was shut out by the Carolina Panthers, marking the first time the franchise had not scored in a game in 11 years.

Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will now take over as the team’s interim head coach.

Patricia joined the professional coaching ranks as an offensive assistant with the Patriots in 2004. He would go on to work roles as an assistant offensive line coach, linebackers coach, and safeties coach before becoming the Patriots defensive coordinator prior to the 2012 season.

With Patricia helming the defense, New England won two Super Bowls (WLIX & LI).

Quinn, whose tenure with New England spanned from 2000-2015, took over as general manager of the Lions in January 2016. Prior to hiring Patricia, Quinn fired Jim Caldwell, who had posted a 36-28 overall record with the Lions.

Ultimately, Detroit was only 31-43-1 during Quinn’s tenure as general manager.