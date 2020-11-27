BOSTON (CBS) — Last week, the Patriots activated Sony Michel from injured reserve but did not dress him for Sunday’s game in Houston. This week, Michel may be ready to make his return.
Head coach Bill Belichick was asked Friday for an update on Michel’s status, and he indicated that the third-year running back should be caught up to speed by Sunday.
“Yes, yes, he’s had a couple of good weeks,” Belichick said. “I think he’ll be ready to go.”
The Patriots are in some obvious need at the running back spot, after Rex Burkhead suffered a season-ending knee injury last week in Houston. The rise of Damien Harris — combined with the dual-threat ability of Burkhead and the reliable pass-catching of James White — allowed the Patriots to take it slow last week with Michel’s return.
Michel had 173 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in three games this year. That included a performance against the Raiders during which he ran for 117 yards on just nine carries. He went on injured reserve with a quad injury prior to Week 4’s game in Kansas City, and he reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 while on IR.
In 32 career regular-season games, Michel has rushed for 2,016 yards and 14 touchdowns.
The Patriots host the Cardinals on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Arizona ranks 23rd in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (124.7) and 26th in the league in rushing yards allowed per attempt (4.64).