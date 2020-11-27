BOSTON (CBS) – A Dorchester man who allegedly gathered materials used to create explosives was arrested on Thursday night at an MBTA station stop for illegally carrying a firearm and ammunition.
47-year-old Pepo Herd El, who also goes by Pepo Wamchawi Herd (El), was arrested at the Ruggles MBTA station stop on Thanksgiving night, said U.S. District Attorney Andrew Lelling on Friday.
Police say that on Thursday, El went on a bus from his house in Dorchester to the Ruggles MBTA stop. While at the stop, police searched him.
During the search, police say he had in his possession a loaded pistol, three loaded magazines, a bulletproof vest, and a knife. He was also allegedly wearing a security jacket, though it is not believed he works as a security guard anywhere. Due to a prior conviction in 2004 for possessing a firearm without a permit, El was not allowed to have any firearms or ammunition.
El was placed under arrest and was charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Lelling says he was “detained pending a detention hearing for Dec. 2.”
El has now been placed under law enforcement surveillance and is suspected of gathering chemicals used to make explosives. Lelling also said that El “adheres to the anti-government/anti-authority sovereign citizen extremist ideology.”
He faces up to 10 years in prison. The investigation is still ongoing.