BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 4,464 new confirmed COVID cases and 29 additional deaths in Massachusetts over the past two days on Friday. The numbers were from Wednesday afternoon through 8 a.m. Friday since there was no report on Thanksgiving.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 119,742 while the total number of deaths is 10,401.
There are an estimated 41,852 active cases in Massachusetts.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.28%.
There were 119,742 total new tests between Thursday and Friday.
There are 986 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday, an increase of 20 from Thursday. There are 209 patients currently in intensive care.