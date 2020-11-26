NEW BEDFORD (CBS) – A woman was seriously hurt in a huge fire that destroyed three houses in New Bedford on Thanksgiving. The cause may be linked to the deep frying of a turkey.

Neighbors heard an explosion as flames broke out at a home on Washburn Street around 9:45 a.m. The fire quickly spread to the houses on each side by the time firefighters arrived.

One woman was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital, but the 27 others in the three homes were able to get out.

Maui Carvalho was one of them. She said the fire started on her neighbor’s back deck while he was trying to deep fry a turkey.

“He says he was cooking the deep-fried turkey and the propane tank exploded. I heard the explosion, but I thought it was thunder,” she told WBZ-TV.

Acting New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said they’re looking into the possibility the woman was in “a cooking mishap involving deep frying” but he added that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. They’re hoping to talk to the woman in the hospital to get more information.

UPDATE: woman tells me her neighbor was deep frying a turkey when the propane tank exploded. One woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 27 people displaced. #WBZ https://t.co/s9CmmFDyBP — Nick Emmons WBZ (@NickEmmonsTV) November 26, 2020

Kruger said firefighters responded to as many as four other cooking “mishaps” in New Bedford on Thursday.

“You can’t underestimate the danger of cooking because people are amateurs,” the acting chief said, “things don’t always go well.”

“When people cook they need to be careful,” New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell told reporters at the scene.

All of the residents who were forced out of their homes are being put up in hotel rooms by the Red Cross. Kruger said firefighters also rescued a dog from one of the burning houses.

Firefighters from Acushnet, Dartmouth and Fairhaven all helped put out the fire.