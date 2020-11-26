Larry Fitzgerald Will Reportedly Miss Patriots-Cardinals Game With COVID-19Larry Fitzgerald has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Arizona Cardinals game against the New England Patriots Sunday in Foxboro.

Jayson Tatum Plans On Staying With Boston Celtics 'For A Very Long Time'Jayson Tatum says he plans on staying with the Boston Celtics “for a very long time,” and that should be great news for Celtics fans.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 12: Tom Brady 'Bounces Back With A Big Performance'Tom Brady may have cost the Buccaneers a win in Week 11, a rarity over his storied career, but he should redeem himself this week.

Isaiah Wynn Not Present For Patriots' Practice, After Suffering Knee Injury In HoustonStarting left tackle was not present at practice on Wednesday as the Patriots prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Johnny Boychuk Retiring Due To Eye InjuryVeteran NHL defenseman Johnny Boychuk is hanging up his skates.