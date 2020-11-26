Comments
STOUGHTON (CBS) – A pedestrian that was hit by a moving vehicle in Stoughton early Wednesday night has died, according to Stoughton police.
Officials on Thursday publicly identified the pedestrian on Thursday as 55-year-old Christopher Wade. Police say Wade was struck at the intersection of Central Street and Lakewood Drive around 5 p.m. Wednesday night.
Wade was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries. The driver involved remained on the scene after the crash and was cooperative with investigators.
No charges have been filed at this time.