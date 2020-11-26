BOSTON (CBS) – Even after his death earlier this month from pancreatic cancer, “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek continues to inspire people.
“Jeopardy!” posted a clip from Thursday’s pre-taped show on its Twitter account, with Trebek wishing the audience a “Happy Thanksgiving” and imploring them to “keep the faith” amidst a year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.
High on our list of things to be thankful for this year: Alex's Thanksgiving message from today's show. We hope you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/8OlpkSGi9r
— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 26, 2020
“Happy Thanksgiving ladies and gentleman. You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that’s a good thing. Keep the faith; we’re going to get through this, and be a better society because of it,” Trebek said.
“Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Trebek will continue to air through Christmas Day.
In 2019, Trebek announced that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. He died on Nov. 8, surrounded by friends and family.