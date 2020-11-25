(MARE) – Janely is a sweet and social young woman of Hispanic descent who loves drawing and making adults laugh. At times she can be quite silly! She enjoys reading, playing sports, and playing Roblox with her friends. Janely’s social worker describes her as a talented artist with a lovely and beautiful personality.

At school, Janely is described as a kind and quiet student who is attentive and hard-working. She has been diagnosed with Epilepsy, which at times can make it difficult for her to complete her school work. However, Janely is in a mainstream classroom and does well with some extra academic supports in the areas of math and communication.

Legally freed for adoption, Janely will bring joy and laughter to a family of any constellation, with or without other children in the home. An ideal family for Janely will have some experience caring for children with medical needs and will be able to bring her to multiple neurology appointments. A family must be open to helping her maintain relationships with her biological family, including her brother.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

