BOSTON (CBS) – A football rivalry turned into a big score for charity.
Xaverian Brothers High School and St. John’s Prep face off every Thanksgiving.
But with the football season canceled, they kept their competition going by raising money for local food banks through a competition they dubbed “Touchdowns for Turkeys.”
Combined, they came up with nearly $30,000.
Because St. John’s Prep raised more, Xaverian’s head of school and principal had to sport their rivals’ jerseys around campus on Tuesday.