BOSTON (CBS) — The Arizona Cardinals will be visiting Foxboro this weekend. They may not have their star young quarterback.

Kyler Murray was a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice, and on Wednesday morning, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he’s not yet sure if Murray will be ready to go by Sunday.

“We’re going to see today how he progresses. I feel positive, but we want to make sure he’s able to play his game and play at a high level,” Kingsbury said on a conference call with New England media, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Kliff Kingsbury, asked his level of concern that Kyler Murray (right shoulder) will be cleared for action Sunday, says: "We're going to see today how he progresses. I feel positive, but we want to make sure he's able to play his game and play at a high level." — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 25, 2020

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi added that Kinsbury said Wednesday’s practice represents an important step in Murray’s potential progression.

"We're going to see how he progresses. I feel positive…we'll see how today goes and take it from there." – Kliff Kingsbury on Kyler Murray and his injured shoulder #Cardinals — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 25, 2020

Murray, 23, suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday’s loss in Seattle. He played through the discomfort, throwing for 269 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but he had to apply heat to the injured area every time he went to the sidelines.

Murray noted on Tuesday that he feels fine, but Kingsbury noted that some adjustments needed to be made with his practice workload.

The status of the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 draft figures to be significant. The Cardinals, at 6-4, are currently in position for the third wild card spot in the NFC, but a loss would bring them closer to the 5-5 Bears and three teams — Minnesota, Detroit, San Francisco — that are currently at 4-6.

Rookie Chris Streveler and Brett Hundley are the Cardinals’ backup QBs, in the event that Murray can’t play.