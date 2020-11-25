Mayor Walsh Says Boston Has 'No Intention Of Shutting Down Restaurants'During his press conference on Wednesday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says the city does not intend to shut down restaurants but says it could be a "different conversation" if cases rise again.

3 hours ago

Mayor Walsh Asks Boston Residents To 'Safely Support' Small BusinessesDuring his press conference on Wednesday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced some of the measures the city will be trying to helping restaurants and businesses in the area.

3 hours ago

Boston Children's Museum Offering 'Learning Pods' For StudentsStudents have a chance for extra learning with the Boston Children's Museum program.

3 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For November 25Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

Long Lines For Last-Minute Turkeys In MethuenIt's the beginning of the end of a busy season for local farms. WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

4 hours ago