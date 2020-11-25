CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:isaiah wynn, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn was not present at practice on Wednesday as the Patriots prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Wynn suffered a lower-body injury late in Sunday’s loss to Houston, when Houston safety Eric Murray came down on Wynn’s right leg while tackling James White in the fourth quarter.

Isaiah Wynn injury (GIF from NFL.com/GamePass)

Wynn left the game with the injury. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe has reported that Wynn avoided major injury.

When Wynn left Sunday’s game, he was replaced by Jermaine Eluemunor, who looked to have been responsible for allowing a free rusher to pressure Cam Newton on a critical fourth down play.

Wynn has started all 10 games for the Patriots this season, while dealing with calf and ankle injuries.

Also of note at Patriots practice was the return of rookie tight end Devin Asiasi. He had been on injured reserve, and Wednesday’s return to practice officially started the 21-day count for the Patriots to activate him.

Comments

Leave a Reply