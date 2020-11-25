BOSTON (CBS) — Starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn was not present at practice on Wednesday as the Patriots prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.
Wynn suffered a lower-body injury late in Sunday’s loss to Houston, when Houston safety Eric Murray came down on Wynn’s right leg while tackling James White in the fourth quarter.
Wynn left the game with the injury. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe has reported that Wynn avoided major injury.
Isaiah Wynn departed Sunday against the Texans after he got rolled up, but he avoided a major injury, according to a source. Too early to know if he'll play Sunday against the Cardinals.
When Wynn left Sunday’s game, he was replaced by Jermaine Eluemunor, who looked to have been responsible for allowing a free rusher to pressure Cam Newton on a critical fourth down play.
Based on White sliding right to protect, and based on White's comments postgame, feels safe to assume that Eluemunor was supposed to slide left and block the blitzer on the fourth-and-4.
This was Eluemunor's second snap after entering for the injured Wynn. Tough spot to be in. pic.twitter.com/hD7QJTIPN0
Wynn has started all 10 games for the Patriots this season, while dealing with calf and ankle injuries.
Also of note at Patriots practice was the return of rookie tight end Devin Asiasi. He had been on injured reserve, and Wednesday’s return to practice officially started the 21-day count for the Patriots to activate him.