Coping with COVID-19 with special guest Dr. Anthony Fauci
When: Tuesday 6:30 p.m.
BOSTON (CBS) – Tuesday evening, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci will be the special guest at a virtual COVID-19 discussion hosted by Roxbury Presbyterian Church, and streamed live on CBSN Boston.
Hosted by Rev. Liz Walker and Rev. Gloria White-Hammond, the panel will discuss the spread of coronavirus, the status of a vaccine, and the far-reaching effects of the virus.
Where: Virtual discussion streamed on CBSN Boston – available on CBSBoston.com or the CBS News app on your mobile device or favorite streaming service.