BOSTON (CBS) — Tacko Fall is back with the Boston Celtics. And the Maine Red Claws.
The giant fan favorite has reportedly agreed to a two-way contract with the Celtics, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Fall will once again split his time between Boston and Portland during the upcoming season, though he’s probably hoping to get a little more run with the C’s.
As a rookie last season, the 7-foot-5 Fall played in seven games for Boston, averaging 3.3 points and 2.1 rebounds. He usually got a rousing ovation whenever he checked in, and even a few times before he entered the game.
Brad Stevens having some fun with Celtics fans before putting Fall in for his Boston debut in December remains one of the best highlights of the 2019-20 season:
Fall, whom the C’s signed as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Central Florida, spent most of his rookie season with the Red Claws. In 29 games (including 11 starts), Fall averaged 12.9 points and 11.1 rebounds in the G League.