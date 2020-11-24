BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins fans hoping for an update on free agent defenseman Zdeno Chara are going to have to wait a little bit longer.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney met with the media on Monday after the team signed forward Jake DeBrusk to a two-year contract, but didn’t have any update on the Chara front.

“Nope. Same status quo there. Waiting to reconnect with [Chara’s agent Matt Keator] and Zdeno. Zee continues to evaluate what the landscape of the league looks like and we’ll see where it goes,” said Sweeney. “We’ve had constant communication and hopefully we’ve got a target date here at some point in the near future and we’ll see what the league determines.”

Chara is a free agent after spending the last 14 seasons as captain of the Bruins. He’ll turn 44 in March, and is his delay in signing likely had more to do with the unknown surrounding the NHL. Chara did say after last season ended that he’d take his time to decide his future, and with the NHL and NHLPA still ironing out details/squabbling over the league’s return, players may not have a definitive plan for the 2020-21 season for a bit longer.

Though his future with the team remains up in the air, Chara is still in Boston. On Tuesday, he delivered Thanksgiving pies to local shelters.

The tradition rolls on. 🥧 Big Zee made his annual Thanksgiving trek around Boston this morning to deliver pies from H&P Cookie Co. and @HockeyCaresNHL to local shelters. pic.twitter.com/nFyPFAdrMq — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 24, 2020

Chara may be unsigned, but he is still very much a part of Boston.

The B’s could still use a veteran defenseman like Chara, especially following the free agent departure of Torey Krug. Chara only carried a $2 million cap hit last season, and would likely sign for even less this time around if the Bruins want him back.