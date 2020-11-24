WRENTHAM (CBS) – Many retailers are dropping holiday deals days before the traditional Black Friday rush.
At Bass Pro Shops in Foxboro, shoppers can arrive at 6am through November 25. Then, the store closes for Thanksgiving and will reopen on Black Friday at 5am.
Black Friday will be a very different picture from years past with people socially distancing and using contactless and curbside pickup.
“Before COVID we would let in, when we opened at 1 am, 575 people,” said Nancy Sauve, the store manager at Kohl’s in Mansfield.
This year, Sauve said the store will open at 5am on Friday.
The Wrentham Premium Outlets will open at 6am on Friday instead of their normal midnight opening.
Wrentham Police Chief William McGrath is encouraging people to spread out their normal holiday shopping and avoid crowds.
“Consider spreading your shopping experience at the outlets maybe not to one day, Friday, but over the period of time that leads up to Christmas,” McGrath said.