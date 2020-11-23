Cam Newton Not Throwing In Towel On Patriots Making Playoffs: 'Win One Week At A Time'The Patriots left Houston at 4-6 after a disappointing 27-20 loss to the Texans, a defeat that for all intents and purposes will likely end New England's push for the playoffs. But quarterback Cam Newton isn't giving up just yet.

Updated Patriots Playoff Picture: Pats Lose Ground In AFC, Now Trailing BroncosThe Patriots' chances of making the postseason took a major hit on Sunday, when the team lost to the Texans in Houston.

Dust Settles On Wild Weekend For CelticsThe dust has settled on a frantic weekend for the Celtics, and though the present is a little worse off, the future still remains bright.

Hurley: For First Time In 20 Years, Patriots' Season Is Over Before ThanksgivingEven with tempered expectations in the post-Tom Brady era, this was never supposed to happen to the Patriots.

Ups & Downs From Patriots' Disappointing Loss To TexansOnce again, the "Downs" are a lot more plentiful than the "Ups" for the New England Patriots.