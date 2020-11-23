CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS, Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer

BOSTON (CBS) — The holiday season is here – and it’s the perfect time to cozy up with a mug of hot cocoa and watch some of your favorite Christmas classics. CBS has released its schedule of holiday specials for the 2020 season – including “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman.”

Take a look at the full schedule set to air on WBZ-TV below. Many will also be available to watch on CBS All Access.

Friday, November 27, 2020

Frosty The Snowman
8 p.m.

Frosty Returns
8:30 p.m.

*****

Saturday, November 28, 2020

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire
8 p.m.

Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe
8:30 p.m.

The Story Of Santa Claus
9 p.m.

*****

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
8 p.m.

*****

Sunday, December 6, 2020

A Holly Dolly Christmas
8:30 p.m.

*****

Saturday, December 12, 2020

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
8 p.m.

Frosty The Snowman
9 p.m.

Frosty Returns
9:30 p.m.

*****

Saturday, December 20, 2020

Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event
8:30 p.m.

22nd Annual A Home For The Holidays
9:30 p.m.

*****

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

A Holly Dolly Christmas
8 p.m.

Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event
9 p.m.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply