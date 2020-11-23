BOSTON (CBS) — The holiday season is here – and it’s the perfect time to cozy up with a mug of hot cocoa and watch some of your favorite Christmas classics. CBS has released its schedule of holiday specials for the 2020 season – including “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman.”
Take a look at the full schedule set to air on WBZ-TV below. Many will also be available to watch on CBS All Access.
Friday, November 27, 2020
Frosty The Snowman
8 p.m.
Frosty Returns
8:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 28, 2020
Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire
8 p.m.
Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe
8:30 p.m.
The Story Of Santa Claus
9 p.m.
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
8 p.m.
Sunday, December 6, 2020
A Holly Dolly Christmas
8:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 12, 2020
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
8 p.m.
Frosty The Snowman
9 p.m.
Frosty Returns
9:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 20, 2020
Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event
8:30 p.m.
22nd Annual A Home For The Holidays
9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
A Holly Dolly Christmas
8 p.m.
Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event
9 p.m.