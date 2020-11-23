Bruins Sign DeBrusk To 2-Year Deal, Annual Cap Hit $3.675MThe Boston Bruins have signed forward Jake DeBrusk to a two-year deal with an annual cap hit of $3.675 million.

Celtics, Pacers Both Reportedly Offered Gordon Hayward Over $100 MillionThe Celtics would have never signed Gordon Hayward to the deal he got from the Hornets, right? It turns out they weren't far off, and they weren't alone.

Rex Burkhead Did Not Travel Back To New England With PatriotsAfter suffering a horrific knee injury on Sunday, Patriots running back Rex Burkhead did not fly back to New England with the team and remained in Houston.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 12: Derek Carr Looking Sharp For RaidersThe veteran Raiders quarterback put up solid numbers against the Chiefs and faces favorable matchups in the coming weeks.

Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In Veteran Starter J.A. HappThe Red Sox are one of the many teams to show interest in veteran lefty J.A. Happ this offseason.