LYNNFIELD (CBS) – School officials in Lynnfield are pleading with parents to be open and honest about any possible COVID-19 exposure. In the past few days, the district learned four Lynnfield High School students had close contacts with COVID-19 positive people in their homes but did not inform the school.
“This failure to inform us puts the public health of the high school community at risk and may cause us to pause in person learning at the high school for a period of time,” Superintendent Kristen Vogel wrote.
Other parents were disappointed the school wasn’t informed.
“They’re trying to track what’s going on with the virus. They can’t do it without the cooperation of people,” said parent Brett Borgeson.
“It could take down the whole school,” said parent Melissa Lowey. “We could go switch to all remote which wouldn’t be good for anyone.”
The Board of Health eventually informed the district of the cases. But the superintendent said the Board has experienced delays between when individuals find out they are positive and when the Board finds out from the state.
The students did not enter the school because they were in the hybrid portion of their school week.
Parents hope a lesson is learned to avoid going remote altogether. “Socially and emotionally, they need to be in school,” said Lowey.