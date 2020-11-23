BOSTON (CBS) – When Jeopardy! returns to production next week, there will be several interim guest hosts, starting with Ken Jennings.
Earlier this year, Jennings claimed the title of Jeopardy!’s Greatest of All Time. He also holds all-time records for winning 74 consecutive games and earning $2,520,700 in regular-season play.
Jeopardy! is continuing to celebrate the life of Alex Trebek, who died earlier this month after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Jeopardy! will air 10 of Trebek’s best episodes the weeks of December 21 and December 28. The last show he taped will air the week of January 4 on WBZ-TV.
On Twitter, Jennings said, “There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I’m honored to be helping Jeopardy! out with this in January.”
Additional guest hosts will be announced in the weeks ahead.
The first week of guest-hosted shows will air the week of January 11, 2021.