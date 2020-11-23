Comments
FALL RIVER (CBS) – State Police believe the body of a motorcyclist who likely went off a Fall River bridge on Sunday has been found.
Rescue crews spent a second day searching the Taunton River and found the body late Monday afternoon. The victim is a 35-year-old from Fall River.
Police were originally called out early Sunday morning for “a motorcyclist believed to have been ejected off the Veterans Memorial Bridge ramp.”
The body was found in the area of Riverview Drive. The investigation is ongoing.