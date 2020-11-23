BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots left Houston at 4-6 after a disappointing 27-20 loss to the Texans, a defeat that for all intents and purposes will likely end New England’s push for the playoffs. Quarterback Cam Newton, who had a pretty good day on the field, found himself sleeping on the plane ride back.

“I wanted it to be a nightmare so bad,” Newton said of Sunday’s loss during his Monday morning radio interview on WEEI.

Unfortunately for Newton and the Patriots, it was no nightmare. That 4-6 record is reality, and the team’s postseason hopes are on life support.

“The Texans were a perfect indication of a good team with a bad record. I’ve been on record describing us as the same way. Each week is a different challenge,” Newton said of Sunday’s loss. “Deshaun [Watson] had a hell of a game and coach harped on that all week. Defensively, they presented challenges to us that other teams didn’t. At times we moved the ball, but we weren’t consistent enough. I’m speaking more or less of myself. We have to take these opportunities week by week to get better and I think we will.”

Newton isn’t throwing in the towel yet. He saw some positives on both sides of the football on Sunday, but the Patriots just weren’t consistent enough to come away with a victory. It’s a problem that has plagued the team all season, but one Newton believes the team can fix.

“There is no slogan, no word, nothing outside for us. We have to do it for ourselves,” he said. “Everybody in that locker room understands that and I wouldn’t dare put the pressure on us to say we have to win out. We have to win one week at a time, win the game as it needs to be won. Whether that’s throwing the football, running the football, stopping them on defense — it doesn’t matter. We have to get the job done.

“We have to be a little bit better in gotta-have-it situations and situational football. It doesn’t matter how we get the job done, we just need to get the job done,” he added.

Newton said the Patriots’ postseason window isn’t shut yet, and that the team will ignore all the doom and gloom surrounding them this week. Their focus will be on winning Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“There will be talks, whispers and things that will be said throughout the week, but we have to take it one week at a time and if we do that, we’ll be fine. If we focus on finishing every week 1-0, it’s a start,” he said.

That goes for his future with the team as well. Newton isn’t thinking about where he might be playing in 2021 — just on Sunday afternoon.

“I have interest in winning the Arizona Cardinals game. There are so many things that I don’t want to harp or dwell of even think. As the bible says, ‘My cupeth runneth overeth.’ I’m thinking of the near future and not the far future,” said Newton.