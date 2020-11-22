BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots running back Rex Burkhead was hit hard in the right knee early in the second half of Sunday’s game in Houston, sending him out of the game with an apparent knee injury.

It occurred on a third-and-1 from the New England 34-yard line on the opening drive of the second half. Burkhead ran around the left end looking for a hole, but Bradley Roby came flying into the picture.

It looked as though Roby’s helmet directly hit Burkhead on his right knee. The running back went down and lay on the turf without moving for several moments after the play.

Medical personnel tended to Burkhead, and both teams gathered around the injured player.

Scary moment here. Burkhead gets up but can barely put any pressure on his right leg pic.twitter.com/U9UJISzHmA — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 22, 2020

After showing one replay, the CBS broadcast opted to forego any more replays of the hit, due to the graphic nature of the collision.

Burkhead eventually made his way to the blue medical tent on the sideline. After a brief evaluation, he was carted to the New England locker room, ending his day.

Burkhead entered the game with 267 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, plus 187 yards and three more touchdowns on the season. His six touchdowns rank second on the time, behind only Cam Newton (9).