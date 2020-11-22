BOSTON (CBS) — Not everybody in Boston was overly enthused with the moves of the Celtics this weekend. World famous reality TV star Kim Kardashian, though, was quite happy.
Kardashian posted a note of congratulations and excitement for Tristan Thompson, who signed a two-year deal with the Celtics on Saturday. The Instagram story from Kardashian said, “Congrats @realtristan13. Boston here we come!!!!” The post was adorned with some shamrock emojis, basketball emojis, and champagne bottle emojis.
Thompson has a 2-year-old daughter with Khloe Kardashian.
That relationship’s been the subject of plenty of tabloid scrutiny over the years, and Kim has taken issue with Tristan in the past. But Kim’s recent post shows that she and the whole Kardashian family will be watching closely when the Celtics season begins.