PRINCETON (CBS) – Wachusett Mountain is opening for the season on Friday, but skiers will see some big changes this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Face coverings are going to be required in lines, on chairlifts and inside any facilities.
Access to the lodge will be limited, there will be portable bathrooms and lots of outdoor seating with heated benches.
Unless you arrive with a group, skiers will need to be spaced out on the chair lifts.
Also, instead of a full day of skiing, tickets will be broken up into four sessions:
-
- Session #1: 7:30-11:45 a.m. on weekends/holidays; 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on weekdays/non-holidays
- Session #2: 12-3:45 p.m. on weekends/holidays; 12-4 p.m. on weekdays/non-holidays
- Session #3: 4-7 p.m. on all nights
- Session #4: 7-9:30 p.m. on nights, Dec. 25-Mar. 13 only
“This is a way for us to try and maintain control and capacity, and allow more people to be able to share the mountain,” said Wachusett Mountain Marketing Director Tom Meyers.
Lift tickets may be purchased in advance online. The entire list of COVID-19 protocols at Wachusett Mountain is available online.