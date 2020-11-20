BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are riding what is known as a winning streak. They’ll look to keep that going this Sunday when they visit the 2-7 Houston Texans.

The Patriots can get back to .500 for the season with a third straight win. And really, they can’t follow up last Sunday night’s dramatic upset win over the Baltimore Ravens with a stinker against the lowly Texans.

The Patriots already have their “bad loss” for the season, losing to the Broncos at home last month, so there can be no hiccups the rest of the way. Every game is a playoff game for New England if they want to make it to the postseason.

Our sports team didn’t have much confidence in the Patriots last weekend, but we’re all feeling really good about this weekend’s matchup:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots can’t afford to beat the Ravens and then stub their toe against the Texans. The Pats know exactly what they have to do: Execute and play defense.

The Pats run game is heating up and the offensive line is starting to dominate.

Houston has been struggling all yea. They are 2-7 and their two wins came against the same team — Jacksonville.

I see the Patriots building on their momentum and winning their third came in a row.

Patriots 28, Texans 17

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

Feel like this is a grind-it-out game for the Patriots. Cam Newton seems to understand what it takes to win now: Run and don’t turn the ball over.

And the numbers back this premise: The Patriots are 53-3 since 2000 when a player rushes for 100 yards or more, and they are 71-9 since 2008 when they don’t commit a turnover.

Patriots 28, Texans 24

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

The Texans rank 25th in points scored and 26th in points allowed. Add in the surge of positivity and confidence in the New England locker room after last week, and the Patriots are in line for their second 2019 revenge win in as many weeks.

Patriots 28, Texans 11

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

This game will be a battle, since every game seems to be a battle this season. But if the Patriots can once again play turnover-free football and continue to pound the ball on the ground, it’ll be a somewhat comfortable battle that ends with New England’s third straight win.

Patriots 27, Texans 17

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Texans game on WBZ-TV! Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 1 p.m., and after the game stick around for postgame reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!