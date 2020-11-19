Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – There is a new security tool at Logan Airport to help streamline the screening of international passengers.
U.S. Customs officials unveiled the Simplified Arrival system Thursday, which automates the process of checking passports and visas using facial recognition.
The process removes the need to pass documents between travelers and officers, creating a touchless solution, and giving officers more time to focus on why a traveler is entering the United States.
“Passengers are processed in a more efficient manner,” Jason Jalbert of U.S. Customs & Border Patrol said. “It’s safe and secure, and seamless and touchless.”