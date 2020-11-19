CONCORD, NH (CBS) – New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has issued a statewide mask mandate as Covid-19 cases rise in the state.
The mask mandate takes effect at 12:01 AM on Friday, November 20, 2020, and will remain in effect through January 15, 2021.
Everyone over the age of 5 will be required to wear a mask or cloth face covering over their nose and mouths any time they are in public, indoors or outdoors where they are unable to maintain a social distance of six feet from people outside of their own households.
“With rising cases, substantial statewide community transmission, and an increase in hospitalizations – the data supports enacting a statewide mask mandate,” said Governor Chris Sununu.
There were 529 new coronavirus cases reported in Thursday, the state’s highest total to date.
“Instituting this commonsense mask mandate today will allow us to keep our economy open and help ensure our health care system has the capacity and workforce it needs in the coming weeks,” Sununu said. “By wearing a mask, Granite Staters can keep our friends, family, neighbors, and critical workforce members and those they care for safe – without shutting down the economy.”