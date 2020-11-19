BOSTON (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic will make it harder to celebrate the holidays this year. But interest in one seasonal tradition – enjoying Christmas lights – is growing as people look for ways to get festive while staying safe.
We’ve complied a list of some holiday lights displays in the Boston area. Several are drive-thru, while others are on foot with face masks and social distancing required. Keep in mind online reservations may need to be made in advance.
Click on the links to learn more about each event.
Drive Thru:
Magic Of Lights at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro
Nov. 13 – Jan. 2
$35-$50 per car depending on date
Waltham Lions Drive-Through Holiday Light Show
200 Trapelo Road at former Fernald School
Nov. 27 – Jan. 3
$20 per car Mon-Thu; $23 Fri-Sun and holidays
North Shore Holiday Light Show
Crescent Farms In Haverhill at 1058 Boston Road
Nov. 19 – Dec. 30
$23 per car when bought online; $25 at gate
Drive-Thru Festival Of Lights In Middleboro
Boston/Cape Cod KOA at 438 Plymouth Street
Dec. 12, 13, 19 & 20
$5 per car when bought online; $10 at gate
Marshfield Holiday Light Show
Marshfield Fairgounds
Nov. 19 – Dec. 30
$23 per car when bought online; $25 at gate
Gift Of Lights At New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Nov. 26 – Jan. 3
$25 per car
Walking:
La Salette Christmas Celebration Of Lights
The National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette 947 Park St. in Attleboro
Nov. 26 – Jan. 3
Free
ZooLights At Stone Zoo
149 Pond Street, Stoneham
Nov. 27 – Jan. 3
$13.95 per ticket