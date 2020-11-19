BOSTON (CBS) — On the day between the NBA draft and the start of free agency, some key decisions were made regarding the Celtics’ roster.
Enes Kanter will exercise his player option and remain with the Celtics for the 2020-21 season, while the team opted to not make a qualifying offer to Brad Wanamaker, thus making him a free agent. That news comes from Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski.
Celtics center Enes Kanter will exercise his $5 million player option for the 2020-21 season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020
Boston has declined a qualifying offer to guard Brad Wanamaker, making him an unrestricted free agent, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020
Kanter, 28, signed with the Celtics as a free agent last season. He played in 58 regulars-season games, starting seven of them. He averaged 8.1 points and 7.4 rebounds in just under 17 minutes per game. He played in 11 postseason games, averaging 4.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 9.3 minutes per game.
Wanamaker, 31, played in 71 games last season, his second in the NBA after a career overseas. He averaged 6.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.9 steals per game in 19.3 minutes per contest.
The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported that it’s possible for Wanamaker to return to the Celtics, particularly if Gordon Hayward does not.