BOSTON (CBS) – Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick is reportedly on President-elect Joe Biden’s list of Attorney General candidates.
According to CBS News, Biden’s team is also looking at outgoing Alabama Democratic Senator Doug Jones, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.
Patrick ran for president briefly earlier this year after serving eight years as governor from 2007 to 2015. Before that he ran the Civil Rights Division as assistant attorney general during the Clinton administration.
He’s also worked for investment firm Bain Capital, which CBS reported “could be a roadblock to confirmation.”
With so many other Cabinet positions to fill, Biden isn’t expected to make a decision on his attorney general for several weeks.
Deval the 911 was a “misunderstanding” guy? Please tell me this is a joke. Biden is already joke, this would make it even worse.