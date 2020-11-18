BRAINTREE (CBS) — Two Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub locations in Massachusetts are shutting their doors for good on Saturday. The local chain is closing its Braintree restaurant on Granite Street and its West Concord restaurant on Commonwealth Avenue.
A spokeswoman speaking on behalf of the Ninety Nine said the closings are because of lease agreement restructuring. The company is working on transferring employees at the affected locations to other Ninety Nine restaurants.
Headquartered in Woburn, the Ninety Nine will continue to own and operate 60 restaurants in the state.
The closest Ninety Nine restaurants to Braintree are in Canton, Hingham, Quincy, Rockland and Weymouth. Nearby Ninety Nine restaurants to West Concord can be found in Billerica, Waltham and Westford.