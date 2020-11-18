MILTON (CBS) – An Eversource truck was involved in a crash that killed a bicyclist in Milton Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 3 p.m. on Blue Hills Parkway at Eliot Street.
Massachusetts State Police said the truck was taking a right turn onto Eliot Street when it hit the bicyclist, a 70-year-old woman from Dorchester. She died at the scene. Her name was not released.
The Eversource driver, a 62-year-old man, was taken to a hospital, but police did not say why.
“This was an absolutely tragic accident. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the victim’s family and friends,” an Eversource spokesman told WBZ-TV.
“We’ll support and assist with the investigation to understand how this accident took place. We’ll also make sure our employees, who were overtaken with grief, have access to support services throughout the investigation. Finally, we are committed to understanding how this happened and what, if anything, could have been done to prevent this tragedy.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.