Hurley's Picks: Wishing The Joe Judge-Marc Colombo Fight Was RealThe NFL needs more fist fights. This column needs some more correct NFL picks. Together, we can make it all happen.

Patriots In 'Must-Win' Territory For Remainder Of Season If They Hope To Make PlayoffsThere's no benefit to dwelling on the past. What's done is done. But the Patriots still largely have it within their control to make the playoffs. It is not going to be easy.

Bill Belichick Calls For U.S. To Take Action Against Turkey, Azerbaijan For 'Unprovoked And Deadly Attacks On Armenians'Bill Belichick's press conference took an unexpected turn into global politics on Wednesday morning.

Patriots Add J.C. Jackson To Pro Bowl Ballot After Initially Leaving Him OffThe omission of J.C. Jackson -- who has an NFL-best six interceptions thus far in 2020 -- seemed like a major gaffe on the NFL's part. According to longtime NFL reporter Jason Cole, though, the omission actually came from the Patriots.

Report: Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers 'In Play' To Land Gordon Hayward From CelticsThere's a whole lot of unknown with Gordon Hayward right now. But the more time that passes without him opting in to next season, the more it seems like his time in Boston is over.